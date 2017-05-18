The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Greatest threat for severe weather from 3 to 10 p.m.

by

National Weather Service

Severe storms are likely for this afternoon into the late evening hours. Golf ball to baseball sized hail, damaging winds up to 75 mph and flood producing heavy rains are expected. A few strong tornadoes are possible over south central Kansas. Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings and know ahead of time what you will do when severe weather threatens.

  1. Nooooooooooo now Dillons will be a mad house , no one is ever prepared for anything snow, rain, heat puts everyone in the stores. Funny stuff

