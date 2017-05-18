‘Get the Led Out’ booked for Sept. at the Stiefel Theatre

GET THE LED OUT, September 17

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you’ve never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. Dubbed by the media as “The American Led Zeppelin,” Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special “acoustic set” with Zep favorites such as “Tangerine” and the “Battle of Evermore” being performed in its’ original instrumentation with guest singer Diana DeSantis joining the band. The band’s fourth appearance at the Stiefel! Tickets start at $29.