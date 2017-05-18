Employee spots stolen trailer being towed in north Salina

An Employee from a New Cambria landscaping company spotted a stolen company trailer being pulled behind a minivan just a couple hours after he reported it stolen.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, employees at Landscape Consultants LLC noticed that their Diamond C Roustabout Trailer was missing on May 10. They spent the next few days checking different job sites but could not locate the trailer.

An employee made a report to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:40 a.m. yesterday morning. The same employee was driving in north Salina shortly after 1 p.m. that afternoon when he spotted the trailer being towed by a 1996 Mercury Villager. The employee notified the Salina Police Department, who made the traffic stop.

Sheriff Soldan said that the officer stopped the vehicle near Fifth and Woodland. David Mersch, 48, Salina, was then taken into custody for possession of stolen property.

The trailer was valued at $3,000.