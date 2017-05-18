Emergency Management urges everyone to be prepared for severe weather

Saline County Emergency Management director Hannah Stambaugh says you need to think about where you would go for shelter in the event of a tornado before storm sirens sound. A caller to KINA’s Coffee Talk Thursday morning asked with the threat of severe weather Thursday if there were public storm shelters in Salina. Stambaugh said There are no public storm shelters available in Salina. Stambaugh

A caller to KINA’s Coffee Talk Thursday morning asked, with the threat of severe weather Thursday, if there were public storm shelters in Salina. Stambaugh said There are no public storm shelters available in Salina. Stambaugh added, “Emergency Management stresses the time to prepare is now.”

“Ask friends, family, neighbors, your church if they have a shelter available that can be used in the event of a tornado. Trying to make those plans when the sirens are sounding is not the time. With the severe weather threat late Thursday afternoon, there is still plenty of time for folks to make plans and prepare for a severe weather/tornado event.”

If you have questions you can contact the Saline County Emergency Management Office at 826-6511.