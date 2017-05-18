Controversial new requirements for Kan. abortion providers near passage

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A rule nearing approval in the Kansas Legislature would require abortion providers to give women information on their doctors’ history in black, 12-point Times New Roman font.

Republican House and Senate negotiators agreed Thursday on the bill’s language. They also took procedural steps to bypass committee Democrats, who say the bill treats abortion providers differently than other doctors.

The bill would require that providers give women information about the physician performing the abortion at least 24 hours ahead of time. The information would include the doctor’s credentials, start date at the clinic, malpractice insurance, hospital privileges, state of residency and disciplinary record.

The bill’s supporters say women need the information to make an informed decision.

Abortion rights supporters say the bill is meant to discourage women from having abortions.