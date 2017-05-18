1 hospitalized after semi hydroplanes on I-135

One person was injured in an accident just after 5 p.m. Thursday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Volvo semi driven by Leonard S. Vosmus, 54, Ardmore, OK., was southbound on Interstate 135 just south of Schilling Road when it hydroplaned due to poor weather conditions.

The truck struck the guardrail on the west side of the road, jack-knifed and came to rest in the roadway.

Vosmus was transported to the hospital in Salina. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

