Top Kansas Democrats seek $600M boost in Kan. school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Legislature’s top Democrats are proposing that the state phase in a $600 million increase in spending on public schools over three years.
Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley of Topeka and House Minority Leader Jim Ward of Wichita made their proposal public Wednesday. They also sent a letter to GOP leaders Tuesday.
A House committee has proposed phasing in a $280 million increase in spending over two years. The increase in aid under the Democratic plan after two years would be $400 million.
A Senate committee is drafting its own proposal.
Kansas spends about $4 billion a year on aid to its 286 school districts. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.
The Democrats said they believe their plan would satisfy the court’s order.
Comments
Leann says
Can anyone answer my question, and I am being serious here. I went to Salina Central in the 1970’s. We had about 1200 students, and the campus was about the same as when it was built in the 1950’s. Present day, there is still about the same amount of students, but the campus is nearly double the size it was 30 years ago, with larger gymnasiums and more sports fields and I am sure there is much more staff. What has changed with educating where all this extra expense and staff is needed? Kids still need to learn the same basics before they go on to college or join the workforce.
mark trostle says
Kansas gives 67% of the budget to schools. Lets just give the whole budget to the schools.