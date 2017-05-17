Southeast of Saline boys clinch regional golf title

A single stroke clinched the regional title for the Southeast of Saline boys’ golf team yesterday. The Trojans shot a team score of 387, edging out West Franklin High School by one.

15th place, Jackson Montgomery 48, 56 – 104

1st place, Jacob Huffaker 39, 35 – 74

18th place, Benjamin Murray 50, 55 – 105

23rd place, Alan Pohl 56, 54 – 110

21st place, Aspen McElderry 56, 52 – 108

15th place, Ryan Russell 56, 48 – 104

The 3A state golf tournament will be held Monday, May 22 at Independence County Club.