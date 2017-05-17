The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Salina man pulled from truck after crashing into creek

by Leave a Comment

Authorities say that a medical condition caused a Salina man to crash into a creek on the west side of Salina yesterday morning. Salina Firefighters quickly arrived on scene, rescuing him from the truck.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that 49-year-old Charles Smith was driving west on Cloud at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, when a medical condition caused him to veer off the road. The Dodge pickup traveled over a drainage ditch, landing upright in the creek that runs near Centennial Road.

A driver who witnessed the incident called for help. Authorities arrived on scene, helping Smith from the vehicle, which was sitting in a couple feet of water. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *