Rowers rescued from Kansas River after boat capsizes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence officials say emergency responders helped rescue a team of stranded rowers on the Kansas River after their boat capsized.

At least eight people were stranded Wednesday morning on the river near the University of Kansas boathouse. No injuries were reported.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Capt. Pat Talkington says the water was choppy and winds were strong Wednesday morning.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the rowers’ affiliation wasn’t immediately clear.

The Kansas boathouse is the base for the university’s women’s rowing team and a co-ed club team. The eight people rescued were all men.