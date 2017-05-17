Richard Charles Hernbloom

Richard was born in Chappell, Nebraska on April 28, 1939, a son of the late Helen (Bills) and Morris Hernbloom.
He co-owned DD&S Electrical Company.
On August 17, 1970, Richard married Mildred Nelson in Fairbury, Nebraska.
Survivors include wife, Mildred of the home; son, Jeff Hernbloom and wife Rachel, of Overland Park, Kansas; grandsons, Conner Hernbloom, of Overland Park, Kansas, Nathan Hernbloom, of Overland Park, Kansas; brother, Duane Hernbloom and wife Sandra, of Salina, Kansas. He is also survived by two nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Saturday, May 20th, at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
Cremation has been chosen.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association 608 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203.
