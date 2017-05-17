Pearl Lavone Chestnut, age 88, died Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Leonardville Nursing Home. She was born April 19, 1929 at Clay Center, KS, the daughter of Pearl (Colburn) and Benjamin Harrison. She was a 1947 graduate of Clay County Community High School and attended Kansas State College to obtain a teaching certificate. Lavone taught in rural Clay County schools before marrying Bruce Chestnut on May 5, 1951. She became a full time homemaker and farm wife. Lavone was an active member of the Parallel, Four Mile and Clay Center First Presbyterian Churches, teaching Sunday School for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Phillip Warren in 1952.

Lavone is survived by her husband, Bruce Chestnut of Clay Center, KS, sons Allan Chestnut of Lewisburg, OH, Merlin Chestnut and wife, Julie, of Clay Center, KS, William Chestnut and wife, Jackie, of Salina, KS, James Chestnut and wife, Sally, of Clay Center, KS, and daughter Susan Windle and husband, Dwight, of Luray, KS, ten grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a brother, Frank Harrison of Stockton, CA.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian

Church in Clay Center.

Burial will follow at Republican City Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, May 19 at Neil-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center from 4-8 PM

Memorials can be designated to Clay Center First Presbyterian Church, Leonardville Nursing Home, or Meadowlark Hospice.