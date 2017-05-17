The Salina Post

Intersection of Cherokee and Republic closed Thursday

On Thursday, May 18th, T&R Dirt of Salina will begin replacing the concrete pavement at the intersection of Cherokee and Republic.

During construction, the intersection will be closed to through traffic. Signed detours will not be provided.

The intersection is expected to be completed before school at nearby Sunset Elementary begins in August.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching the work zone for the safety of the crews performing the work and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

The $50,000 project is part of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million annual road maintenance capital improvement program.

