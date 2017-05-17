Hazel E. “Burns” Lane, 93, of Salina passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017. Hazel was born April 11, 1924 in Fanshaw, OK.,

She retired from Sam’s Club after 22 years.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Dennis Burns and Donald Lane; a daughter, Janet Swinney; and a grandson, SPC Brandon Buettner.

Survivors include her three daughters, Sheila (David) Livingston of Missouri, Brenda (Rich) Catozzi of FL. and Denise Buettner of KS; son-in-law, Robert Swinney of OK.; 9 grandchildren, Lorna Swinney, Robin Brian, Russell Swinney, Regan Calhoun, Nicholas Catozzi, Nikki Gagliardi, Bryan Livingston, Kris Livingston and David Livingston, Jr.; and 14 great grandchildren, Zachary Calhoun, Zan Brian, Ivy Brian, Brandon Pickens, Braylon Gagliardi, James Hudson, Katie Livingston, William Livingston, Allie Livingston, Janine Livingston, Brooklyn Livingston, Elijah Brooklyn

Jaxson Swinney and Liam Swinney

Visitation will be at Thursday, May18, 2017 1:00pm to 8:00pm with the family from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Ladies Auxiliary of the D.A.V. or the Community Church of Christ in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.