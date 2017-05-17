Fireworks display approved for Saturday night

Saline County Emergency Management

The Saline County Board of Commissioners approved a permit for a fireworks display to take place on Saturday, May 20th at the Salina Country Club 2101 E. Country Club Road. This display will occur around 9:30pm and will last between 8 and 10 minutes.

Residents in the area should be aware of the display and that all proper permissions have been obtained to allow the fireworks display.

For questions, please contact Saline County Emergency Management 785-826-6511