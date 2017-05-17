The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

by Leave a Comment

Ruger

Ruger

Breed Pointer/Mix
Age 7 months 5 days
Gender Male
Size Large
Color White/Black
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Yes
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 5/8/2017
Adoption Price $150.00

 

Leo

Leo

Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Age 1 year 3 months 21 days
Gender Male
Size Large
Color White/Grey
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Recovery Room
Intake Date 5/16/2017
Adoption Price $25.00

 

Max

Max

Breed Coonhound, Bluetick/Coonhound, Bluetick
Age 11 months 14 days
Gender Male
Size Medium
Color Blue
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 5/10/2017
Adoption Price $100.00

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

salinaadoptable

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *