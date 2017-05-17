Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Ruger

Breed Pointer/Mix

Age 7 months 5 days

Gender Male

Size Large

Color White/Black

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Yes

Location Court Hold Room

Intake Date 5/8/2017

Adoption Price $150.00

Leo

Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Age 1 year 3 months 21 days

Gender Male

Size Large

Color White/Grey

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Recovery Room

Intake Date 5/16/2017

Adoption Price $25.00

Max

Breed Coonhound, Bluetick/Coonhound, Bluetick

Age 11 months 14 days

Gender Male

Size Medium

Color Blue

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Court Hold Room

Intake Date 5/10/2017

Adoption Price $100.00

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.