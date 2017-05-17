Fallen officers honored in morning ceremony at Jerry Ivey Park

A crowd gathered in Jerry Ivey Park this morning to honor law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. The public ceremony is part of “National Police Week.” The flag was also flown at half-mast in honor of “Peace Officers Memorial Day.”

There have been four Salina Officers who have lost their lives in the line of Duty. Their pictures are memorialized in the lobby of the Salina Police Department.

Officer John Stonebraker – “Officer Stonebraker began his career in June of 1905. On February 12, 1917, Officer Stonebraker and Chief of Police Howard Burke responded to a call of public disturbance. Upon entering a rooming house, the suspect opened fire wounding chief Burke and killing Officer Stonebraker.”

Officer Tom Carson – “Officer Carson began his career in May of 1920. On November 29, 1920, Officer Carson had contact with a subject and ordered him off a Union Pacific night train. The suspect shot and killed Officer Carson.”

Officer Olney E. Eaton – ”Officer Eaton began his career in March of 1927. On May 31, 1942, Officer Eaton had just finished a conversation with two fellow officers. As he was crossing the street, he was struck and killed by a car.”

Officer Jerry R. Ivey – “Officer Ivey began his career in July of 1970. On June 13, 1975, Officer Ivey stopped a car that had just been used in a robbery moments earlier. The two exchanged gunfire and as Officer Ivey was retrieving his shotgun, the suspect shot him in the back. Officer Ivey was survived by his wife and three children.”

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan spoke at the event. He thanked the community for their support of local law enforcement, saying that Salina has continuously supported the officers in spite of the bad press law enforcement has received on a national level.

The ceremony concluded with a bagpipe performance of “Amazing Grace” and a 21 gun salute.