Donna A. Hartman, age 92, passed away at Blue Valley Senior Living in Blue Rapids on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Donna is the daughter of Asaph and Grace F. (Conrow) Whitney, she was born October 30, 1924, at Manhattan, Kansas. Donna graduated from Manhattan High School in 1942. She played ladies baseball beside five of her sisters and an Aunt for the Manhattan team coached by her dad. She started working when she was 16 at Duckwalls. Then learned the grocery business, including 20 years at Safeway, before moving to Westmoreland where she owned and operated H&H Grocery there. Before she retired she worked for twelve years as the Dietary Supervisor at Westy Care Home.

She married Harold Suboter in 1942, they later divorced. In 1946 she married Donald Maginness, they later divorced. She then married Harold Hartman in 1957, they were together until he passed away in 1993.

Donna was a member of the Waterville United Methodist Church. She had been active in the Westmoreland United Methodist Church, a member of the Westmoreland United Methodist Women, Westy Service Club, Westmoreland City Committee, she was a 4-H mom, and was a member of the Red Hottie Red Hat Club.

Survivors include her four children; Sandy (Gene) Harding of Waterville, Barbara (Jim) Woodruff of Hesston, Rick (Shellee) Maginness of Westmoreland and Janelle (Stanley) Ralph of Westmoreland, 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, a sister, Irene Bavier of Stafford Springs, Connecticut.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, a great grandson, Zachary, and three brothers and three sisters; Helen Toburen, Clyde Whitney, Asa Whitney, Walter Whitney, Mildred Pelecheck, and Wiladean Finuff.

Viewing will be from noon until 8:00 pm, Thursday, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Donna’s family will receive guests at the funeral home from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

Funeral services are planned for 10:00 am, Friday, May 19, 2017, at the United Methodist Church in Waterville with Pastor Debby Dick officiating. Music is to include a duet by Alvin Roepke and Marshal Taylor singing “The Old Rugged Cross”, Kristina Adams singing “That Home”, and a congregational hymn of “In The Garden”. Beverly Hedke will be the organist.

Graveside services will follow the service at 2:00 pm, Friday, at the Westmoreland City Cemetery. At the cemetery, Kristina Adams will sing and play “You Are My Sunshine”. Casket Bearers are; Heath Harding, Jim Woodruff, Jr., Tim Woodruff, Tony Maginness, Jay Hartman, Kimberly Adams, Donna Eckland, Misty Lester, David Ralph, Chance Maginness, Matthew Beall and Caleb Eckland.

Memorials are suggested to the Donna Hartman Memorial and may be sent in care of the funeral home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.