Disaster declaration after tornado hits Barton County

Tornado damage to homes in Pawnee Rock photo courtesy KWCH

BARTON COUNTY- Tuesday’s storm brought heavy rain, large hail, high winds, funnel clouds and tornadoes.

In addition to the tornadoes reported in Clark and Ford Counties, National Weather Service officials reported multiple tornadoes in southwest Barton County. The storm damaged over a dozen homes and the elementary school in Pawnee Rock.

The storm also damaged a gas line on the west side of town and power lines were reported down in numerous areas, according to Amy Miller, Barton County Emergency Manager.

Emergency crews worked to evacuate the area and set up a shelter.

At 8:24 p.m., Barton County Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz issued a disaster declaration. The work to assess damage and begin cleaning up is already underway.  There are no reports of serious injury.

In addition to the tornado in Barton County, high winds are blamed for damage in Phillips County.

The National Weather Service reported penny to softball size hail from Seward County in southwest Kansas to many areas in northwest and north central Kansas.

