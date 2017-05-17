Arrest made after suspect sells stolen mixer

Following stories from local media outlets regarding the theft of a commercial food mixer, Salina Police received numerous calls and tips. According to a police spokesperson, the mixer was recovered and an arrest was made early this week.

The Hobart mixer was reported stolen on May 10 from the 200 block of West Wilson. Authorities said that the suspect forced their way into the residence by removing a window screen.

Capt. Paul Forrester said the suspect then attempted to sell the mixer at several local pawn shops. A business on South Santa Fe purchased the mixer. After reading news stories about the stolen item, they turned it over to police, along with video surveillance of the man who sold it.

The footage led police to 32-year-old Derick Burt. They tracked Burt to a residence on the 200 block of West Republic. Capt. Forrester said Burt arrived while authorities were performing a search warrant.

Burt was taken into custody and faces burglary, felony theft, theft by deception and two counts of attempted theft by deception.