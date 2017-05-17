Another round of severe weather possible Thursday

Another round of severe thunderstorms is likely across the region Thursday late afternoon and night. The main threats will be large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain and flooding, along with the possibility for a few tornadoes. The potential exists for higher-end severe weather across mainly south-central Kansas, so please stay tuned for later forecasts.
