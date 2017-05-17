The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

1 hospitalized after car on I-70 hits barbed wire fence

by Leave a Comment

ELLSWORTH COUNTY- One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Wednesday in Ellsworth County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Awng Ra, 39, Albany, NY, was eastbound on Interstate 70 two miles east of the Wilson Exit.

The driver was speaking with the passenger and drifted onto the right shoulder.

The driver attempted to step on the brakes but hit the accelerator instead.

The vehicle entered the south ditch and continued up the embankment and traveled through a barb wire fence.

Ra was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth. He and a passenger were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

NeustromNew-June12016

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *