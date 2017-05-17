1 hospitalized after car on I-70 hits barbed wire fence

ELLSWORTH COUNTY- One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Wednesday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Awng Ra, 39, Albany, NY, was eastbound on Interstate 70 two miles east of the Wilson Exit.

The driver was speaking with the passenger and drifted onto the right shoulder.

The driver attempted to step on the brakes but hit the accelerator instead.

The vehicle entered the south ditch and continued up the embankment and traveled through a barb wire fence.

Ra was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth. He and a passenger were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.