Truck overturns causing batteries to leak at Salina business

First responders were called to Exide Technologies Monday evening after a spotter truck and trailer tipped over, causing a small chemical spill on an access road.

According to Saline County Sheriff Capt. Jim Hughes, the accident occurred around 7:35 p.m. last night. The driver of the spotter truck was heading westbound when he attempted to turn north on an access road to Exide’s main facility, located at 413 East Berg.

Authorities say the trailer contained about 35,000 pounds of batteries that weren’t properly secured. The load shifted when the vehicle turned, tipping the truck over. Several batteries were damaged, causing them to leak. There was also a small amount of diesel fuel leaking from the truck.

Fire and hazmat crews arrived on scene as a precautionary measure, but according to Capt. Hughes, there was no immediate danger.

The 50-year-old driver from Miltonvale suffered a few minor cuts and scrapes but refused treatment by emergency medical services.