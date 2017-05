The #1 Southeast of Saline softball team picked up a first round win over Halstead in Marion yesterday evening. The Lady Trojans took a two-run lead in the fifth, carrying it until the end of the game to win 5-3.

Kaylen Lassley went four and a third innings for the Lady Trojans, giving up three runs and six hits. She picked up the win with six strikeouts.

The Lady Trojans continue their regional tournament run this afternoon against Lyons. The game is set for 3 p.m. in Marion.