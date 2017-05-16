Salina Tech offering summer classes

Enrollment in Salina Area Technical College’s summer general-education classes is open through June 1.

The college offers nine different general-education classes this summer, all for $99 / credit hour.

“These classes are perfect for several groups of people,” said Stephani Johns-Hines, Salina Tech’s Vice President of Instruction. “If you’ve just graduated from high school, and are planning to go to college in the fall, you can save time and money by taking these classes now.”

In addition, Johns-Hines said, the classes can also help students who have already taken them and want take them again to improve their grade.

The classes can also be helpful for people who simply want to improve their skills, such as public speaking, or who enjoy learning something new, such as general psychology or introduction to literature.

General education classes taken at Salina Tech will transfer to other public colleges and universities in Kansas, as well as most private and out-of-state colleges.

Classes start June 5 and run through July 26 (except for one section of general psychology, which runs June 12 to August 2) and are on a Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday schedule. All classes are three credit hours.

Classes offered are:

COM 105 Public Speaking

CSA 105 Introduction to Computer Applications

ENG 100 Technical Writing

ENG 101 English Composition I

ENG 110 Introduction to Literature

HUM 101 Ethics in the Workplace

MAT 101 Technical Math

MAT 150 College Algebra

PSY 101 General Psychology