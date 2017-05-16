Salina Central junior places third in Congressional Art Competition

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – The Office of Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., has announced the winners of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition for Kansas’ First Congressional District.

First place went to Brooke Bixenman, an outgoing senior at Wheatland High School in Grainfield, Kan. Bixenman’s artwork, Harvesting the High Plains, will hang for one year in the U.S. Capitol, and she will receive a trip to Washington, D.C. for a ceremony on June 29 honoring first place winners from around the country.

“One of the treats members of Congress get to experience every day is passing by the artwork of students from around the country,” Congressman Marshall said. “Brooke’s impressive work will not only add to the beauty of the display, but will uniquely represent the backbone of our district – agriculture. I am also excited to have my offices decorated with the work of other talented students from around the state.”

The runners-up to Bixenman’s Harvesting the High Plains are shown below. The second-place artwork will hang in the Congressman’s Washington, D.C., office for one year, the third-place artwork will hang in the Congressman’s Salina office for one year, and the fourth-place artwork will hang in the Congressman’s Garden City office for one year.