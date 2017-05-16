Regional Champs! SES Returns to State Softball Tournament

After competing at the Class 3A State Softball Tournament in the last two seasons, anything but a third trip would have been a let down for the Lady Trojans of Southeast of Saline. Now, they don’t have to worry about that.

SES took care of business in the opening round of the Marion Regional by defeating the #8 seed Halstead by a score of 5-3 on Monday.

The Lady Trojans would return on Tuesday to face the #4 seed Lyons (14-8). Southeast would use a five run, 5th inning to defeat Lyons by a score of 10-0 and move onto the Championship.

In the Regional Final, SES would play the #2 seed Sterling Black Bears (18-2). Sterling captured victories over Hesston and Hutchinson-Trinity to qualify for the title game.

Southeast of Saline scored a run to take an early lead in the first inning and would hold that 1-0 lead until the 3rd inning. Sterling would tally 3 runs in their half of the third to take a 3-1 lead, but that wouldn’t last long. SES would put six runs over the plate in the bottom of the third inning to capture a 7-3 lead and never look back winning the game 8-3.

Southeast of Saline will make their third consecutive trip to the 3A State Tournament in Manhattan at the Twin Oaks Softball Complex. Play will start on May 25th hosted by Manhattan Parks and Recreation.