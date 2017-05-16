Peggy JoAnn Mattison, 85, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Friday, May 12th, in Salina, Kansas. She was born in Salina, Kansas on December 30, 1931, daughter of the late Geraldine Tappanna (Massey) and the late Chester Crew Massey.

On September 21st, 1956, Harold and Peggy united in marriage. Together they celebrated 60 wonderful years together.

Throughout her life she worked as a book keeper and home maker. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Cross. Peggy enjoyed spending time with all of her family and she was known for her beautiful work in quilting.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Harold Eugene Mattison of Salina; two sons Terry Chris Mattison, husband of Jelene Mattison of Falun, Kansas, Stephen Ray Mattison, husband of Lindsay of Highlandville, Missouri, daughter-in-law, Renee Mattison of Culver, Kansas, Son-in-law, Danny Webb of Smolan, Kansas. one sister, Doris Alderman of Cumming, Georgia, two brothers, Jerry Massey husband of Camille of Phoenix, Arizona and Don Massey husband of Kathi of Lawrenceville, Georgia. She has also left behind 10 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews to cherish her memories.

She is preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Joy Webb, sons, Wesley Roy Mattison and Craig Eugene Mattison, grandson, Tyrone Mattison, one sister; Shirley Collins and husband Bob, and one brother-in-law, Earl Alderman of Georgia.

Memorial Service will be held at United Methodist Church of the Cross, Salina, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27th, 2017 with Pastor Loren Drummond officiating.

The family requests donations be made in Peggy’s name to American Cancer Society, 1315 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka Kansas, 66604 or United Methodist Church of the Cross, 1600 Rush, Salina, Kansas 67401.