The City of Salina Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet Wednesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. at the Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park, 701 Kenwood Park Drive.

The formal meeting will occur in the meeting room, and there will be a tour of the facility.

For further information about this meeting, contact Steve Hardesty, Deputy Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, at (785) 309-5765.