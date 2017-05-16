Norman “Dwight” Underwood Age 81

Passed away on May 15, 2017

Funeral Services will be held Ten Thirty AM, Monday, May 22, 2017, Central Christian Church, Belleville, Kansas

Interment will be in Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, KS.

Memorials may be given to Family’s Choice

Friends may call on Sunday, May 21, 2017 from 1 PM to 8 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS.,

where the family will receive friends from 5 PM to 6 PM Sunday.

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, Kansas in charge of arrangements