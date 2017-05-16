Council Grove – Mary Evelyn (Wible) Heilman, 87, of Council Grove, Kansas, passed away on May 15, 2017, at the Morris County Hospital.

She was born June 25, 1929, an only child of Earl M. and Ruth (Drybread) Wible in Chanute, KS. She was graduated from Chanute High School in 1947 and from Chanute Junior College in 1949, where she majored in business. During her high school and junior college years, she was a member of Chanute Methodist Church and the St. Cecilia Music Club. Following junior college graduation, she became a bookkeeper for the D.K. Wickard Grain Elevator in Chanute.

Mary was married to David H. Heilman of Urbana, KS, on December 24, 1950, in Chanute. They lived in Lawrence, KS, while David attended the University of Kansas, receiving a business degree, followed by a Juris Doctorate Degree, and Mary worked in the office of the W.W.II Veteran’s Affairs, and later was employed by the State Board of Health and Environment Division of Sanitation, as a typist and receptionist.

In 1954, Mary and David moved to Council Grove, where he established an office to practice law. Mary worked for a short time in the Council Grove City Clerk’s office, but was primarily a homemaker, who raised their two children.

She was a member of Council Grove United Methodist Church, Chapter H PEO Sisterhood, and she helped organize a Tuesday afternoon bridge club, which is still active, but with none of the original members. She also was a Past President and Honorary Member of Neota Club, Hospital Auxiliary, Morris County Historical Society, and American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, David in 2000.

Mary is survived by her children, Randy Heilman and wife Joyce, of Council Grove, and Lori Thomas and husband David, of Olathe; four grandchildren: Cindy (Floyd) Hardy, of Manassas, VA: Scott Heilman, of Lawrence; Justin Thomas, of Olathe; and Megan Thomas, of Manhattan.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00pm, at the Council Grove/Dunlap United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Funeral services will be at 10:00am, Thursday, May 18th, also at the Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Council Grove/Dunlap United Methodist Church or Macular Degeneration Association. They may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.