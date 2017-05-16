Local artist paints mural in downtown Salina



Local artist Julie Cates put her mark on Salina last week, painting a mural on the side of the Ad Astra Books and Coffee House on North Santa Fe. The mural was part of the “Leadership Salina” program.

It mural was commissioned by the “Green Team,” a group formed by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce class of 2016. The idea behind the mural was to create a vibrant photo opportunity for visitors that showcased Salina. Several social media hashtags were also thrown out to accompany the mural.

Chamber of Commerce social media followers rallied behind #6740wonderful. The hashtag was generated in hopes to create organic views for Salina on social media. It also gives city officials a way to track the number of visitors.

It is now on display at 141 North Santa Fe in downtown Salina.