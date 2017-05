Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park will open for the season on Saturday, May 27 and will close on Monday, August 21 with the annual Pooch Plunge event.

Kenwood Cove’s operating hours will remain the same. The park will open Monday through Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., and will open Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and close at 6 p.m.