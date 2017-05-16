K-State’s Reed Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior defensive back D.J. Reed was one of 42 players nationally to be named a candidate for the Lott IMPACT Trophy as the Pacific Club INPACT Foundation announced its 2017 watch list.

Reed’s honor marks the sixth-straight season a Wildcat has been up for the award, joining Arthur Brown (2012 finalist), Ty Zimmerman (2013), Ryan Mueller (2014 quarterfinalist) and Dante Barnett (2015 and 2016).

This is the 14th year the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation has presented the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which goes to the student-athlete who exhibits the characteristics displayed by Ronnie Lott during his legendary college and professional careers. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Reed, a community-college transfer prior to the 2016 season, tied for second on the team with 75 tackles to go along with three interceptions and a Big 12-leading 19 passes defended en route to Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-Big 12 accolades. He tied for third in school history and fifth nationally during the 2016 season in passes defended, while he was one of three Wildcats last season with three interceptions. The Bakersfield, California, native returned one of his interceptions 35 yards for a touchdown against Texas Tech to earn Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors.

Reed, who was voted a team captain for the 2017 season, has participated in several community service events, including Cats in the Classroom and Special Olympics in addition to working a youth football camp.

K-State kicks off the 2017 campaign on Saturday, September 2, against Central Arkansas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a contest that serves as the ninth-annual K-State Family Reunion. Following home game against Charlotte on September 9, the Wildcats travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on SEC foe Vanderbilt.

