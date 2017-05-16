Celebration of Life Services for David A. Davis, age 67, of Hope, will be Monday, June 17, 2017 at the First National Bank Annex and Community Center, Hope, Kansas, starting at 1pm. David passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 at his home in Hope.

He was born March 3, 1950, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Lester Dean and Betty Florence (Stroh) Davis. Following graduation from Edgewood High School, David served his country in the United State Army for 20 years, where he obtained the rank of Master Sergeant. Following retirement he received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Services with an emphasis in Addictions Counseling, from Kansas Wesleyan University.

He was an Addiction’s Counselor at the Flint Hills Job Corp until June 6, 2009. All of his life, David enjoyed hunting and fishing.

On April 16, 1982, David was united in marriage to Ruby M. Crenshaw at Annapolis, Maryland. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his daughter Shannon and husband Joseph Harris of Junction City, Kansas; sons Michael and his wife Elizabeth of Shawnee, Kansas; James and his wife Schera of Keller, Texas; Aaron and his girlfriend Addison of Kansas City, Missouri; brothers Robert and wife Donna of Rising Sun, Maryland; Eric and wife Michele of Saltville, Virginia; sisters Debra Ordway and fiance Steve McClung of North East, Maryland; Diane Anderson and husband Robert of Points, West Virginia; Cheryl Doran and husband Nelson of Edgewood, Maryland; grandchildren Chase, Isaiah and Hannah, Harris, Vivian, Penelope and Addison Davis and Kelci Harrison-Davis; and great granddaughter Sophia Harris and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Melanoma Foundation or to the Cancer Research Foundation of the donor’s choice or the Disabled Veterans of America and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.