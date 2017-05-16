Audrey Genereux, age 70, entered into rest on Monday, May 15, 2017 at Presbyterian Manor, Salina. She was born on December 29, 1946 in Clay Center, Kansas to Claude and Josephine (Scott) Rickley.

Audrey was a 1964 graduate of Wakefield High School. She married Darrell Genereux on September 11, 1971 at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Manhattan, Kansas. She was a homemaker, worked as a secretary at Kansas State University and Marysville Clinic and was a preschool paraprofessional for USD 455 Cuba, Kansas. She was a Eucharistic Minister and was active in her churches in the communities of Marysville, Cuba, Claflin and Salina. Audrey was a member of the Rebekah Lodge and VFW Women’s Auxiliary of Wakefield. Audrey enjoyed cooking, camping, playing cards and most of all spending time with her children, grandchildren and family.

Survivors include her husband Darrell Genereux, Salina; five children, Bill Genereux (Wendy), Clyde, KS, Melinda Schowengerdt (Tim), Hutchinson, KS, Becky Gomez, Indianapolis, IN, Aaron Genereux (Raven), Wichita, KS, Sara LeClair (Travis), Clyde, KS; 1 sister, Sharon Elsasser (Vernon), Touchet, WA; 14 grandchildren, Hanna and Andrew Schowengerdt, Hutchinson, KS, Emily and Thomas Genereux, Clyde, KS, Adam and Brandon Gomez, Indianapolis, IN, Owen, Isaac, Ben and Hadley Genereux, Wichita, KS, Seth, Noah, Ryan and Luke LeClair, Clyde, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband’s parents and brothers in law, Gene Genereux and Cleo Mayer.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2017 with a Vigil held at 7:00 p.m., May 19, 2017 with family receiving friends after the Vigil service all at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10:00 a.m., May 20, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia with Fr. David Metz officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Concordia Cemetery, Concordia.