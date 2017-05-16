Almeda C. Ryding, 103, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Riverview Estates in Marquette. Almeda was born July 30, 1913 in Assaria, KS. She is the daughter of the late Charles and Alma (Olson) Peterson.

Almeda was a high school graduate. She was a mother, homemaker, farm wife, and worked as a cook at Bethany Home. She was also a lifelong member of Salemsborg Lutheran Church. Almeda was the widow of Amos Ryding, who passed away in 1987.

Survivors include daughters: Melanie Ryding of Lindsborg, KS, and Darlene (John) Magnuson of Lindsborg, KS; son: Paul (Shari) Ryding of Wichita, KS; as well as 5 grand-children and 10 great grandchildren.

Almeda is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 sisters, and 2 brothers.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 17 from 5pm-7pm at Christians Funeral Home in Lindsborg.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 18, at Salemsborg Lutheran Church, Smolan, KS with Pastor Ethan Feistner officiating. Interment will follow at Salemsborg Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salemsborg Lutheran Church, Bethany Home, or to Riverview Estates. Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.