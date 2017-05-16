The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Almeda C. Ryding

by Leave a Comment

Almeda C. Ryding, 103, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Riverview Estates in Marquette.  Almeda was born July 30, 1913 in Assaria, KS. She is the daughter of the late Charles and Alma (Olson) Peterson.

Almeda was a high school graduate.  She was a mother, homemaker, farm wife, and worked as a cook at Bethany Home.  She was also a lifelong member of Salemsborg Lutheran Church.  Almeda was the widow of Amos Ryding, who passed away in 1987.

Survivors include  daughters: Melanie Ryding of Lindsborg, KS, and  Darlene (John) Magnuson of Lindsborg, KS; son: Paul (Shari) Ryding of Wichita, KS;  as well as 5 grand-children and 10 great grandchildren.

Almeda is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 sisters, and 2 brothers.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 17 from 5pm-7pm at Christians Funeral Home in Lindsborg.

Funeral services will be held  10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 18,  at Salemsborg Lutheran Church, Smolan, KS with Pastor Ethan Feistner officiating.  Interment will follow at Salemsborg Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salemsborg Lutheran Church, Bethany Home, or to Riverview Estates.  Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *