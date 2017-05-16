2 Kansas teens hospitalized after SUV rolls down embankment

GEARY COUNTY – Two Kansas teens were injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Monday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Dayton A. Bilyeu,18, Milford, was northbound on U.S. 77 eight miles north of Junction City.

The SUV crossed the center line, entered the west shoulder, traveled back to the east, began to roll, hit a guard rail, and continued to roll down an embankment.

Bilyeu was transported to Geary Community Hospital. A passenger in the SUV Katelynne A Bilyeu, 15, Milford, was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.