Truck stolen from South Salina parking lot

Authorities are looking for a blue 2006 Chevy 1500 that was stolen from the Brown Mackie College parking lot on South Ninth over the weekend.

The owner of the vehicle parked it at the college around midnight on May 13. A police spokesperson said he arrived at noon the next day and the truck was missing. He told law enforcement that he locked the truck and took the keys.

The Chevy was valued at $2,500. The plate number reads 688-KMV.