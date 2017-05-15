Salina woman arrested after wrecking vehicle and fleeing

An eyewitness helped lead Salina Police to a 24-year-old woman who wrecked a full-size sport utility vehicle and fled the scene Friday evening.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Mahala Shepherd, Salina, took the 2001 Chevy Tahoe without permission. She was headed down Foxboro Drive sometime after 6 p.m. when she jumped the curb and drove through several yards. Shepherd struck a decorative planter before hitting a tree on the 3000 block.

Authorities say Shepherd then climbed out of the driver’s side window and fled the scene. An eyewitness saw her run to a residence on Crescent. Salina Police arrived at the residence to find Shepherd in the yard. Capt. Forrester said she was transported to the Salina Regional Health Center for treatment before being booked into the Saline County Jail shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Shepherd faces possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, deprivation of property, driving without a license, driving without insurance, three counts of improper driving on a laned roadway, five counts of failure to report an accident and driving under the influence.