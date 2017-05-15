Salina man arrested for alleged sex crimes

Salina Police arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Barr Saturday afternoon after an eyewitness called authorities regarding a possible sex crime with a 15-year-old boy.
Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that the eyewitness became suspicious after walking into Barr’s residence and seeing the two together. They alerted authorities who made contact with the 15-year-old victim.
The victim told police of nine sexual encounters with Barr since the end of March, according to Capt. Forrester.
Barr was taken into custody and faces three counts of criminal sodomy, nine counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of promoting obscenity to a minor and one count of electronic solicitation.
