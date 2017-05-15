Pavement sealing maintenance continues

On Monday, May 15 through Thursday, May 18, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance for the City of Salina, weather permitting: APAC crews will be working on Ohio Street from Iron to Prescott.

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.