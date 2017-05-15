Nedra J. Vestal, 82, of Salina, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017. She was born May 20, 1934 in Jamestown, Kansas.

She retired from Asbury Hospital after 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Ruby Fees; husband, Francis Vestal; daughter, Elizabeth Lowe; and brother, Donald Fees.

Survivors include her children, Richard Allen, Nancy DeLaney, Debra Allen Carla Mayer; Marie Morris, and Teresa Goering; sister, Carol Roberts; brothers, Ray and Robert Fees; 20 grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren.

Per Nedra’s request, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Memorials may be made to Salina Regional Residency Program in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.