Micro-surfacing roadway maintenance

On Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, Vance Brothers Construction Company will perform the annual micro-surfacing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, May 15

Huehl

Joanie

Royal

Tues, May 16

Antler

Huntington

Karen

Rittgers

Wed, May 17

Caywood

Marcella south of Huehl Circle

Nottingham, Shalimar to Sherwood

Tasker

Thurs, May 18

Leslie

Wayne, Highland to 4th, Lewis to Belmont, Huntington to Redhawk

Fri, May 19

4th, Wayne to Cloud

Charlotte, Highland to Simmons

Front, Ash to Elm

Otis, 9th to Santa Fe, 4th to 3rd

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.

