Micro-surfacing roadway maintenance

On Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, Vance Brothers Construction Company will perform the annual micro-surfacing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
|
Mon, May 15
|
Huehl
|
Joanie
|
Royal
|
Tues, May 16
|
Antler
|
Huntington
|
Karen
|
Rittgers
|
Wed, May 17
|
Caywood
|
Marcella south of Huehl Circle
|
Nottingham, Shalimar to Sherwood
|
Tasker
|
Thurs, May 18
|
Leslie
|
Wayne, Highland to 4th, Lewis to Belmont, Huntington to Redhawk
|
Fri, May 19
|
4th, Wayne to Cloud
|
Charlotte, Highland to Simmons
|
Front, Ash to Elm
|
Otis, 9th to Santa Fe, 4th to 3rd
“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.
