Micro-surfacing roadway maintenance

On Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, Vance Brothers Construction Company will perform the annual micro-surfacing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, May 15 Huehl Joanie Royal Tues, May 16 Antler Huntington Karen Rittgers Wed, May 17 Caywood Marcella south of Huehl Circle Nottingham, Shalimar to Sherwood Tasker Thurs, May 18 Leslie Wayne, Highland to 4th, Lewis to Belmont, Huntington to Redhawk Fri, May 19 4th, Wayne to Cloud Charlotte, Highland to Simmons Front, Ash to Elm Otis, 9th to Santa Fe, 4th to 3rd

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.