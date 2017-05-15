Michael T. Wineteer Sr., 80, of Salina, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017. He was born July 10, 1936 in Denver, Colorado, to Willard D. and Margaret E. Wineteer. He married Charlotte Evelyn Dailey on October 5, 1963, in Topeka, KS. He graduated Hope (KS) High School in 1954, and attended college at both Emporia State and Kansas State. He also served honorably in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn, of the home; children, Linda (Galen) Eckhardt, of Hildreth, NE, Patricia (David) Stamm, of Smolan, Mary (Rick) Swensen, of Yuma, AZ, Michael Wineteer Jr., of Falun and James Wineteer, of Wichita; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jerry) Weatherford, Jennifer (Jess) Tiffin, Chadwick Stamm, and Cheyenne Eckhardt; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Michelle, Amanda, and Johnathan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and close canine companion, Samuel Adams.

Cremation has been chosen and there will be a private family inurnment at Mission Hill Cemetery in Smolan.