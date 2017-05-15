McPherson Co. man hospitalized after interstate motorcycle crash

SALINE COUNTY –A McPherson County man was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Honda motorcycle driven by Joel A. Hoffmann, 61, Moundridge, was north bound on the Interstate 135 interchange to east bound Interstate 70.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle. It left the roadway, rolled through east bound traffic and came to a rest in the median.

Hoffmann was transported to the hospital in Salina. He was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.