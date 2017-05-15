Marietta E. Mastellar, 65, of Salina, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017. She was born March 22, 1952, in Salina, to Leslie H. and Morna (Stussy) Mastellar.

Marietta loved God, her family, reading the bible and listening to her music. She loved to cook and make goodies to give to others. She thought about others and loved to spend time with family and friends.

Survivors: daughter, Leslie Linvere-Robinson; sisters, Cindy “Kay” Gosselin (Gerry) and Karen Watts (Quinton Snow), all of Salina; nieces, Raqual Franch and Patty Gosselin; nephew, Maurice Gosselin; grandnieces, Patricia, Adrianna, Melissa and Kimberly; grandnephews, William, Michael and Malik; and great-grandnephew, A.J.

Preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Glen A.; sister, Lesile A. Franch; infant sister, LaRue Faye; and nephew, Lesile H. Franch.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with family receiving friends 6-8.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, at the mortuary. Burial will follow in Milo Cemetery, Barnard.

Memorials may be made to: the family, or Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall, in care of Ryan Mortuary.