Lucille LaVaughn Post, 91, of Great Bend and formerly of Natoma, Kansas, died on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Cherry Village Nursing home in Great Bend.

Lucille was born on July 31, 1925, in Natoma, Kansas, the daughter of Fayette Earl and Verda O (Matheson) Weldon. She grew up in the Natoma area and graduated from Natoma High School in the class of 1943. After high school, Lucille went to Asbury Protestant Hospital School of Nursing in Salina, Kansas. She graduated in 1946, as a Registered Nurse. She lived in Salina for several years and worked as a nurse at the Asbury Hospital. During those years in Salina she enjoyed a few departures to other parts of the country. She spent one year working at a hospital in Detroit, 2 years in Chicago working as an OB nurse and a few years nursing at a rural hospital in Hazard, Kentucky while also helping at the Open Door Children’s Home. In 1958 she moved back to Natoma and worked at the Plainville Hospital in Plainville, Kansas. After moving back to Natoma, she fell in love and was united in marriage to James E. Post on September 05, 1961, at the First Baptist Church in Codell. From this union they were blessed with 2 sons, Loren and Ronald. With Lucille and Jim, faith in God and love of family held great importance. She spent her married years as a loving mother and house/farm wife. Lucille always had a big heart for people in need. She enjoyed checking in on the elderly every evening to make sure they were ok. She was always encouraging and praying for someone in need of God’s touch. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Codell, Kansas, active in the church ministries and served on many boards and committees. She especially enjoyed teaching children and adult bible study classes. In her final years she was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Great Bend. She will be known for her honesty, integrity, compassion and commitment to her faith, marriage, and family. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Surviving family include her 2 sons Loren and wife Jennifer of Otto, North Carolina, Ron and wife Shelly of Great Bend, Kansas; grandchildren Holly Johnson (Eric), Megan McGuire (Ross), Dawson, Summer and Matheson Post and great grandchildren Sheridan and Clayton Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim on November 25, 2010; brother Leon and sister Lauretta.

A celebration of Lucille’s life will be held at 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the Codell Community Church in Codell, Kansas, with Pastor Josh Foster officiating. Burial will follow at the Conger Cemetery. Visitation will precede the funeral from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the Codell Community Church. Memorials may be given to the Codell Community Church and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Natoma, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.