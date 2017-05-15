The Salina Post

KHP: 2 dead in Sunday night head-on crash

WILSON COUNTY – Two people died in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Sunday in Wilson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Honda Accord driven by Bryan Mitchell
Adkins, 34, Dearing, was eastbound on U.S. 400 five miles west of Kansas 47.

The vehicle went left of center and struck a 2004 Honda CR-V driven by Heather Roxanne Weigert, 41, Fall River, head-on.

Adkins and Weigert were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to First Call.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

