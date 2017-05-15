The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Human remains found in Kansas farm field

by Leave a Comment

Law enforcement officers on the scene outside Wichita-photo Courtesy KWCH

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in southern Kansas’ Sedgwick County say human remains have been found in a farm field just outside of Wichita’s city limits.

Sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning says the remains were found shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday by the property owner while he was mowing.

Dehning says that it’s too early to tell the age and gender of the person whose remains were found, or whether any foul play was involved.

Dehning says the effort to identify the remains continues.

No additional details were available.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *